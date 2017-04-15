Source: Clean-shaven Mugabe sets social media ablaze – DailyNews Live

Gift Phiri 14 April 2017

HARARE – Just like he did when he recently received a “special massage

chair” from his Cabinet lieutenants, President Robert Mugabe has sent

social media into a frenzy over his shaven head.

This comes after the nonagenarian’s striking chiskop also caught mourners

at Wednesday’s burial in Harare of the late Brigadier General James

Murozvi at the National Heroes Acre by surprise.

Mugabe’s bald head is not only a major dinner talking point, it has gone

viral on popular social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and

WhatsApp.

For long famous for his conservative dressing sense, including expensive

designer suits and smart short hair, the nonagenarian has recently been

embracing an atypical dress style – culminating in his shaved head

“hairstyle” on Wednesday.

“Seeing him with his chiskop hit us like a bolt from the blue, and for a

moment some of us were even confused whether it was him or not on

Wednesday,” a surprised Zanu PF politburo member told the Daily News

yesterday.

But Information minister Chris Mushohwe was among the many other bigwigs

who saw nothing “unusual” about Mugabe’s new hairstyle.

“They want to tell the president how to cut his hair? What kind of society

is this? That’s absolutely nonsensical . . . they are mad,” he said.

Still, Mugabe’s new hairstyle almost broke the Internet, drawing all kinds

of responses and speculation.

Some people said light-heartedly that the bald head gives Mugabe “a

sophisticated look” which made him look much younger.

But others were not so charitable, wondering why he had decided to ditch

his traditional short hair and even speculating that this suggested that

he was not well.

One Twitter user, Discent Collins Bajila, cheerfully predicted booming

business for barbers, saying Mugabe’s shaven head was likely to trigger a

new national craze for bald heads.

“If you have a barbershop, please prepare yourself for a stampede of Zanu

PF people coming for chizkop, thank me later,” he tweeted.

Australia-based Zanu PF supporter, Reason Wafawarova, also posted Mugabe’s

picture and captioned it: “Unconquerable”.

A prominent businessman who also gave Mugabe’s new hairstyle the thumbs up

pointed to research that suggested that men who shave their heads “often

appear tougher and more powerful than others”.

“A shaved head indicates dominance, authority and being in control. Even

some of Hollywood’s leading stars such as Bruce Willis, Dwayne Johnson and

Vin Diesel like shaving their heads and come across as tough guys in their

movies,” he said.

Two weeks ago, Zimbabwe was also abuzz after Mugabe was given a “special

massage chair” by his ministers, as part of gifts to mark his 93rd

birthday celebrations.

The gift immediately raised eyebrows – sparking both mirth and frenzied

debate, especially on social media, about its “meaning” and symbolism in

the light of Mugabe’s advanced age, declining health and his wife Grace’s

recent controversial statement that he could rule from a wheel chair.

At the brief chair presentation ceremony in Harare, which was exclusively

covered by State media, Mugabe was also given a 9-carat gold watch and pen

by his lieutenants.

But it was the chair which set tongues wagging after the gaffe-prone State

broadcaster, the ZBC, described the chair in its initial online reports as

a “special mobile chair” – giving the erroneous impression that this was a

wheelchair.

The much-derided broadcaster later changed this to reflect that this was

“a massage chair”, although by then the damage had been done.

The only leader Zimbabweans have known since the country gained its

independence from Britain in April 1980, Mugabe – who is also the world’s

oldest elected leader – has in recent months appeared very tired and

jaded.

This much became more evident during the nonagenarian’s 93rd birthday

celebrations that were held in Matobo, Matabeleland South, in February.

While still very sharp mentally, especially given his age, Mugabe also

struggled with his speech during his earlier annual birthday interview

with the ZBC, in which he frequently paused for breath in between his

answers.

Mugabe’s health has over the past 10 years or so become a major topic of

discussion both at home and abroad.

This has been more so as the nonagenarian has in recent years been making

regular visits to Singapore for medical checkups – amid wild speculation

about his real state of health in the absence of official information.

In February this year, Mugabe once again visited his doctors in the Far

East in what his office said then was a scheduled trip, even as this came

on the back of another visit during the festive season for what was also

described at the time as a routine checkup trip.

The nonagenarian has suffered a number of public mishaps in recent years,

including his widely-reported tumble at Harare International Airport in

February 2015, as he walked off a podium.

This happened after he had just finished addressing his supporters after

returning from Ethiopia where he had gone to take over the rotating

chairmanship of the African Union.

Although he appeared unhurt after the fall, the incident – which occurred

in the full view of gathered bigwigs, Zanu PF rank and file members and

journalists – triggered panic among senior government officials and

security chiefs, who all scrambled to help him get on his feet, and to

ensure that he was alright.

Mugabe also later stumbled in New Delhi, at an India-Africa summit, and

had to use a wheelchair at the 60th Asian-African Conference Commemoration

that was held in Indonesia.

Offensively, the nonagenarian has also had to endure sickening jokes and

false reports about his alleged death – prompting him to put down these

sadists by saying that he had “died” many times more than Jesus Christ.

“I have died many times. That’s where I have beaten Christ. Christ died

once and resurrected once. I am as fit as a fiddle. At this age, I can

still go some distance, can’t I?

“There are things one must do for oneself. Don’t drink at all, don’t

smoke, you must exercise and eat vegetables and fruit,” he said an

interview with the ZBC, ahead of his 88th birthday in 2012.

Despite his advanced age and deteriorating health, as well as the growing

pressure within his ruling Zanu PF for him to step down, Mugabe has thus

far not dropped any hint of his retirement plans – moving recently to

effectively shut the door on his lieutenants in his fractured party who

are angling to succeed him.

