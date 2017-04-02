Source: Crisis as the govt hikes farmers’ tax – DailyNews Live

Bridget Mananavire 1 April 2017

HARARE – President Robert Mugabe’s stone-broke government has imposed a

new 10 percent tax on tobacco sales, prompting angry farmers to threaten

to withhold their crops for the current marketing season.

This comes as impoverished Zimbabweans are reeling from a wave of other

additional taxes that the government has recently imposed on them,

including the shocking hiking of traffic fines, the taxing of commuter

omnibuses and hairdressers.

Reacting to Thursday’s directive from the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority

(Zimra), which caught most of the tobacco growers unawares, the irate

farmers savaged the government for the move.

“I think it’s not fair on the part of tobacco farmers. Why just tobacco

and not other crops? This will add to the burden on farmers in paying

rents and debts,” the Zimbabwe Tobacco Association’s agricultural manager,

Casper Mlambo, told the Daily News yesterday.

“Moreover, there are other levies that are already paid by farmers. This

10 percent will impact more widely on the smallholder farmers. I don’t

know why they have done this, but we will continue engaging them (the

government) on this as 10 percent is a lot of money,” he said.

Scores of affected farmers held an emergency meeting in Harare yesterday,

where they warned that the government’s decision would disrupt the 2017

tobacco marketing season.

In its Thursday directive, Zimra ordered the Tobacco Industry and

Marketing Board (TIMB) to withhold 10 percent of gross sales from every

farmer who does not have a valid tax clearance certificate.

“Please be advised that in terms of section 80 (2) of the income tax

Chapter 23:06 as quoted below: `subject to this section, unless a payee

furnishes the paying officer with a tax clearance certificate, the paying

officer shall withhold 10 percent of each amount payable to the payee

under the contract concerned, and shall remit each amount so withheld to

the commissioner on or before the 10th day of the month following that in

which payment was made’.

“In this regard, you are requested to comply with the above instruction by

withholding 10 percent from each supplier who does not have a valid tax

clearance certificate and issue the supplier with a withholding tax

certificate,” Zimra said in its letter dated 30 March.

It said the directive was effective from yesterday, a move which tobacco

farmers claimed was part of the skint government’s plans to raise money to

pay civil servants their bonuses.

“We view this as a desperate attempt to raise money by government to pay

civil servants the bonuses it promised them,” one farmer told the Daily

News.

Last month, the government agreed to pay bonuses to its bloated workforce,

following threats of industrial action by union leaders.

While the government has agreed to pay the bonuses under a staggered plan,

it did not reveal how it is going to fund the 13th cheques, especially

after Finance minister Patrick Chinamasa had initially scrapped the

incentives, citing Treasury’s depleted coffers.

The government is experiencing a severe cash crisis which has seen it

failing to pay its civil servants on time, as the local economy continues

to die.

This week the government introduced a raft of new taxes targeting small

businesses such as driving schools, hair salons and commuter omnibuses.

Apart from having to contend with its ever depleting coffers, the

government is also struggling to contain rising public discontent over the

worsening shortages of cash and plummeting standards of living.

Mugabe and his warring ruling Zanu PF, in power since Zimbabwe’s

independence from Britain in 1980, stand accused of turning the once

thriving local economy, which at one time was regarded as the bread basket

of Africa, into a basket case.

