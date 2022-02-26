Source: 13 CCC activists further remanded in custody – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TREVOR MUTSVAIRO

THIRTEEN Citizens for Coalition Change (CCC) activists arrested for holding a car rally in Harare were yesterday further remanded to Monday for bail application.

They appeared before Harare Magistrate Yeukai Dzuda .

According to the State, the CCC activists were arrested on February 18 as they were conducting a car rally in the central business district blocking traffic.

They are charged with public nuisance.

Their lawyer Noble Chinhanu has told the court that his clients were subjected to beatings and denied food in prison cells.

Chinhanu said the activists were not a flight risk as claimed by the prosecution.

“A state witness said the accused persons were at flight risk if granted bail but the witness failed to explain how the accused persons were going to flee from trial,” he submitted.

He argued that bail is a constitutional right.

The State was represented by Lynnet Gwarisa.