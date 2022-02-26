Source: Zesa subsidiary gets ISO certification – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

ZESA Enterprises manufacturing division (Zent) yesterday received an International Organization for Standardisation (ISO) certificate at an event held in Harare.

Zesa Holdings executive chairman Sydney Gata said the ISO certification was a vote of confidence on the power utility’s commitment to a safe working environment for its workers as well as visitors.

“This shows management commitment not only to excellence in the provision of goods and services, but also a commitment in providing a better and safer environment for workers, contractors and visitors to Zesa Enterprises,” Gata said in a speech read on his behalf by Zent acting managing director Burutsa Mandipazano.

“Beyond this, management has also demonstrated its commitment towards the environment by embracing the environmental management standard ISO14001:2015.”

“We are all aware of the many benefits that accrue to businesses which embrace world class systems such as the ISO systems. It is heartening to not that our local companies such as Zent are not being left behind in embracing world class systems as the world increasingly becomes globalised and clients and other stakeholders become increasingly demanding.”

Standards Association of Zimbabwe (SAZ) director-general Eve Gadzikwa urged Zent to continue adhering to principles of its certification by maintaining and improving the system.

“I am confident that Zent is proud of the value-addition that the continuous attainment of SAZ ISO certification has brought to the company’s internal and external stakeholders,” Gadzikwa.

“Zent manufacturing should also be proud that it satisfied the rigorous checks and balances which form part of the SAZ’s assessment for certification. What today’s ceremony means to the SAZ and to your key stakeholders is that Zent manufacturing division has been able to successfully establish and implement an integrated management system of international standards.