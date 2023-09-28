157 corruption-related dockets completed and submitted to NPA 

Story by Peter Chivhima

THE Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission ((ZACC) is sharpening its teeth in the fight against corruption, with more than 150 graft-related dockets having been completed and submitted to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The clock is ticking on corrupt individuals as the anti-graft watchdog is leaving no stone unturned in the fight against corruption.

The latest statistics released by ZACC indicate that the commission has submitted 157 dockets to the NPA for prosecution, compared to 130 dockets completed during the same period last year.

ZACC spokesperson, Commissioner Thandiwe Mlobane stressed that there are no sacred cows when it comes to fighting the cancerous scourge.

“From January to September 2023, we have completed 157 dockets and submitted them to the National Prosecuting Authority. Last year, we had 130 dockets so it means that we have started on a high note this year,” she said.

Out of those dockets, 60 are for high-profile figures including senior government and council officials.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has made it clear that his administration will not tolerate corruption, hence the establishment of ZACC and specialised anti-corruption courts to tame the vice.