Source: 18 killed in human-wildlife conflicts -Newsday Zimbabwe

EIGHTEEN people were killed in the first quarter of 2025 in cases of human-wildlife conflict around Zimbabwe by mainly lions, crocodiles and hyenas.

Last year, the country recorded 15 deaths and 43 injuries in the first quarter.

According to the Parks and Wildlife Management Authority of Zimbabwe (ZimParks), about 300 people were killed in human-wildlife conflicts across the country between 2019 and 2024.

In an update on the state of human-wildlife conflict in the country, ZimParks spokesperson Tinashe Farawo said 32 people were injured while 53 cattle and 85 goats were killed in the same period.

“During the first quarter of 2025, we have recorded 18 deaths and 32 injuries across the country. We have received 579 distress calls and we have managed to attend to all of them; at least 53 cattle and 85 goats were killed by various animals that include lions, crocodiles and hyenas,” he said.

Farawo discouraged people from walking at the night.

“We encourage where there are animals to minimise movements at night because most of these attacks happen at night,” he said.

Farawo said ZimParks had translocated 129 animals from communities to protected areas.

The most affected districts are Hwange, Mbinga, Kariba, Hurungwe, Chiredzi and Mbire,” he said.