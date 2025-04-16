Source: Emganwini man nabbed for killing wife -Newsday Zimbabwe

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 29-year-old man from the Insukamini area in Emganwini in connection with the alleged murder of his wife.

Bulawayo police acting spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the arrest and identified the suspect as Blessed Mpofu.

“On April 5, Mpofu went to Insukamini Zesa sub-station where he narrated to his neighbour that his wife, Shylet Siyabonga (21), had been robbed along a footpath which connects his place of residence with Emganwini shopping centre at around 7pm.

“He alleged that his wife arrived home at around 11pm while unable to talk,” Msebele said.

She said the following morning, at around 3am, the neighbour reported the matter to police who attended the scene and found Siyabonga kneeling with her chest resting on the corner of the bed while facing downwards with multiple cuts on the head.

“They also discovered blood stains on the wall of the house and on the blanket which was on the bed. There was a steel rake with blood stains on its handle which was underneath the bed, blood stained broken broomstick and Mpofu’s clothes had blood stains,” Msebele said.

According to Msebele, the police visited the scene of the alleged robbery but they could establish that a robbery had taken place there.

Mpofu was arrested for the alleged murder of his wife.