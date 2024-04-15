36 shortlisted for Judges’ interviews

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Fidelis Munyoro

Thirty-six candidates have been shortlisted for interviews to fill 10 vacant positions of Judges of the High Court.

Three more candidates will be interviewed to fill a vacant post at the Administrative Court.

However, the date for the public interviews is yet to be released.

The JSC has the constitutional mandate to conduct public interviews for the prospective Judges. The Commission will then send a list of recommended interviewees to the President who may assent to the names or ask the JSC to submit a fresh set of names.

According to the Constitution, a person qualifies to be appointed as a Judge of the High Court if he or she is at least 40 years old and has been a Judge of a court with unlimited jurisdiction in civil or criminal matters in which the common law is Roman-Dutch or English.

The person should also have been qualified to practice as a legal practitioner in Zimbabwe or any country with the same common law as in Zimbabwe for at least 10 years.