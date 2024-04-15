Churches embrace ZiG 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Bishop Choto

Precious Manomano Herald Reporter

Churches have embraced the new currency and believe that it will stimulate economic stability.

The Zimbabwe Christian Ministers Association (ZCMA)’s Bishop Christopher Choto said the country is going in the right direction.

“We would like to thank God for the developments that are happening in our country in trying to build our economy. We support the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s initiatives, including the introduction of the ZiG.

“Zimbabweans need to support the initiative, it is a good move. The introduction of the ZiG is pivotal in the country’s economic growth. We are excited about the new currency and l encourage everyone to embrace it,” said Bishop Choto.

God’s Generals International Ministry founder, Bishop Aderino Nyabanga said the initiative is greatly appreciated, adding the country needs to embrace its own currency as this will spur economic growth.

“We want to thank our Government for introducing the ZiG. We believe that our country will never be the same again. We are looking forward to the resuscitation of industries through the stabilisation of the local currency,” he said.