Churches embrace ZiG 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.
Precious Manomano Herald Reporter
The Zimbabwe Christian Ministers Association (ZCMA)’s Bishop Christopher Choto said the country is going in the right direction.
“We would like to thank God for the developments that are happening in our country in trying to build our economy. We support the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s initiatives, including the introduction of the ZiG.
“Zimbabweans need to support the initiative, it is a good move. The introduction of the ZiG is pivotal in the country’s economic growth. We are excited about the new currency and l encourage everyone to embrace it,” said Bishop Choto.
“We want to thank our Government for introducing the ZiG. We believe that our country will never be the same again. We are looking forward to the resuscitation of industries through the stabilisation of the local currency,” he said.
