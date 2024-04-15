Decomposing body found in maize field … murder cases raise concern 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi

Crime Reporter

The body of an unidentified man was found in an advanced state of decomposition in a maize field in Kuwadzana last Friday, while a Warren Park man was stabbed to death after being accused of stealing a plate of sadza.

The body found in Kuwadzana was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

The police are suspecting that the man was murdered.

Meanwhile, police in Warren Park are appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Brighton Nyamukapira who is wanted in connection with Edward Goto (38)’s murder case.

The suspect is said to have accused the victim of stealing sadza before allegedly stabbing him with a sharp object once on the neck on April 12.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the two incidents.

“The ZRP is investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a yet-to-be-identified man who was found in an advanced state of decomposition in a maize field in Kuwadzana 5 Paddocks, Harare, on April 12.

“The body of the victim was taken to Sally Mugabe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. Members of the public missing their relative or anyone with information should contact Kuwadzana Police Station,” he said.