Source: 600 hectares of mined land rehabilitated | The Sunday Mail

Bulawayo Bureau

MORE than 600 hectares of mined land has been successfully rehabilitated, a move that the Environmental Management Agency (EMA) described as a testament to its dedication to environmental restoration, conservation and promotion of sustainable mining practices.

Responding to questions from our Bulawayo Bureau, EMA’s environmental education and publicity manager Mrs Amkela Sidange said the development was their proactive approach to enforce legal provisions through the issuance of environmental protection orders.

She said the initiative remained vigorous, even during the rainy season, acknowledging the urgent need for rehabilitating mined areas.

Regular inspections are conducted around the year to ensure compliance and to advocate responsible mining practices.

“Miners are legally obligated to rehabilitate their mined areas in accordance with the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) policy requirements. This obligation is essential in restoring ecological balance and ensuring that the land can be repurposed for other economic uses.

“In 2024 alone, 681 hectares have been successfully rehabilitated, demonstrating our commitment to environmental restoration and conservation,” said Mrs Sidange.

She said the challenge posed by illegal mining operations persists with “fly-by-night” operators not only violating legal mining protocols, but also posing a significant threat to rehabilitated areas.

“Their violent nature and aggressive encroachment, characterised by a lot of fugitive spatialities, undermine our efforts and create an unsafe environment for both legal miners and local communities. Tenets of sustainable mining call for mining that does not harm the environment, among other things.

“As such, addressing these illegal activities is a top priority for the agency, and we are determined to continue in this trajectory to safeguard the integrity of the environment and health of the people,” said Mrs Sidange.

She stated that although they do not have a specific numerical target for rehabilitation, their primary goal is to ensure that any land degradation is addressed through effective rehabilitation efforts that comply with environmental standards.

“This includes stringent monitoring inspections, a proactive mining implementation guide, prosecution of violators and the issuance of environmental protection orders to compel adherence to legal requirements.

“The agency also participated in the responsible mining exercise which was implemented using the whole-of-Government approach with officers drawn from other Government departments such as the Ministry of Mines and Mining Development,” said Mrs Sidange.

She said this exercise came at an opportune time as the much-needed reinforcement to the adoption of sustainable mining practices that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) is entrenching in the mining sector.

To further support their initiatives, Mrs Sidange said they are conducting workshops and engagement meetings targeting miners, as well as media tours focusing on sustainable mining practices.

“These efforts aim to educate stakeholders about the importance of not only rehabilitation but preventing land degradation and encourage a collaborative approach to safeguarding our environment. By fostering dialogue and understanding, we hope to cultivate a culture of responsibility among all mining operators,” said Mrs Sidange.

She reaffirmed EMA’s dedication to enforcing environmental laws and promoting sustainable practices.

She said, through continued collaboration, rigorous monitoring and community engagement, they are committed to ensuring that the natural resources are managed responsibly for generations to come.