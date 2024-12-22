Source: Gukurahundi hearings preparations in final stretch | The Sunday News

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

THE Gukurahundi hearings steering committee will soon announce the exact date for the beginning of the highly anticipated hearings amid revelations that a co-ordination centre has since been established in Bulawayo.

The centre will act as a central hub for all operational, administrative, and logistical needs of the programme. The move underscores the committee’s commitment to ensuring a well-organised and impactful hearing process.

In addition, the committee has approved standardised templates to streamline documentation and engagement during the hearings.

They are also in the process of finalising all outstanding logistical arrangements, including transport logistics, provision of necessary equipment, and the establishment of clear operational frameworks.

Responding to questions from Sunday News, the head of secretariat for the hearings, which have been dubbed the Matabeleland Peace Building Outreach Programme, who is also the Attorney-General, Mrs Virginia Mabhiza said the steering committee held a meeting last week in Bulawayo, which focused on the progress and final preparations for the Gukurahundi Community Engagement Outreach Programme to finalise all outstanding logistical arrangements.

“The meeting was highly productive, achieving several important milestones necessary for the success of the upcoming hearings. One of the primary outcomes of this meeting was the finalisation and endorsement of a Co-ordination Centre,” said Mrs Mabhiza.

She said the committee approved standardised templates to guide documentation and engagement during the hearings.

“These standardised templates will ensure consistency, accuracy, and sensitivity in capturing testimonies and feedback from participants. Furthermore, a detailed communication and awareness-raising strategy was approved to inform communities about the forthcoming hearings,” said Mrs Mabhiza.

All participating traditional chiefs have undergone comprehensive training where they received essential tools necessary for conducting effective hearings.

In addition, Mrs Mabhiza said arrangements for counselling and support services have also been established to assist participants throughout the process, ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all.

“As we near completion of these key preparatory steps, we anticipate announcing an exact start date soon after conducting final checks confirming readiness across all fronts.

“We extend our gratitude to all stakeholders for their unwavering support as we collectively address this significant chapter in our history,” said Mrs Mabhiza.

In a separate interview, the president of the Chief’s Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo said the hearings will foster national unity through giving a platform to victims to speak out and advise on what should be done.

“We think that these hearings are very important to have national healing and reconciliation, particularly in the country’s southern region. This is because the answer will come directly from the victims on what Government should do. They will get to speak out freely on their grievances. This will give a clear picture of how the issue can be settled,” said Chief Mtshane.

The Second Republic availed funds required for the programme and the hearings will be led by more than 72 traditional chiefs from Matabeleland North and South provinces who will identify people affected both directly and indirectly by the disturbances that took place in the early 1980s.

The chiefs will capture views and also establish community-led solutions to the issues brought up. The platform is expected to have dialogue that would proffer solutions and reconciliation with the affected families.

Since President Mnangagwa assumed office he has made tremendous efforts to address the matter with various initiatives having already been done such as the issuing of birth certificates and National Identity cards for affected people in the Matabeleland region.

He has on several occasions met traditional leaders and other stakeholders to openly discuss the emotive issue proving that he is a listening President who has the interests of the region at heart.