700 villages benefit from Presidential borehole scheme

At least 700 villages countrywide have so far benefitted from the boreholes being drilled by the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) under the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

In a statement yesterday, Zinwa corporate communications and marketing manager Mrs Marjorie Munyonga said as of April 5, 709 boreholes had been drilled in the country’s eight rural provinces, which are the target of the Presidential Rural Development Programme.

Under this programme, ZINWA is set to drill and equip a borehole for each of the country’s 35 000 villages by 2025.

The boreholes will provide water for the villages to establish commercial horticulture gardens, orchards, poultry projects and fishery projects. The boreholes will also provide water to meet the villages’ drinking water needs as well as water for dip tanks and other needs.

Said Mrs Munyonga: “Of the 709 boreholes drilled to date; 67 have been drilled in Matabeleland South, 58 in Matabeleland North, 96 in Mashonaland West, 110 in Mashonaland Central and 78 in Mashonaland East.

“A total of 73 boreholes have been drilled in the Midlands, 79 in Manicaland and 148 in Masvingo Province.

“In the execution of this life-transforming programme, Zinwa is working with other Government agencies that include ARDA, AMA (the Agricultural Marketing Authority), Department of Irrigation, Tobacco Research Board and Agritex.”

The Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa is on a drive to industrialise rural areas and boreholes are a critical part of the process as they allow villagers to embark on irrigation projects and make money for themselves.