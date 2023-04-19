‘75% registered voters eager to vote’ 

AT least 75% of registered voters have affirmed their commitment to vote in this year’s general elections, a survey by Brenthurst Foundation has revealed.

In its latest survey of voter opinion, Brenthurst Foundation said 75% of the sampled registered voters indicated that they would certainly vote, while 12% were fairly certain and 7% uncertain.

Election watchdogs said the interest in voting could be as a result of many factors, especially the need for an escape from poverty because of the country’s endless seemingly socio-economic crisis.

Zimbabwe Election Advocacy Trust director  Ignatius Sadziwa said: “Economic hardships and corrupt systems which are committed with pomp and impunity have suddenly animated a lot of people to take part in the looming election. Another push factor can be parties’ candidates selection activities that have reinvigorated the electorate.”

“One hopes that the survey results are a true reflection of the feeling on the ground. The proof of the pudding is in the eating. We can only be in a position to affirm the survey results on the D-day. Such surveys are scientific and if publicised may encourage fence sitters to exercise their right to vote, which will be a victory for democracy,” he said.

