Source: 90% Of Zimbabwe’s COVID-19 Hospital Admissions Are Unvaccinated Patients – Pindula News

Vaccinated people who contract the novel coronavirus are contributing less than 10 per cent of COVID-19 hospital admissions in Zimbabwe.

The data was extracted from 207 deaths recorded from 1 to 22 July 2021.

This was revealed in a status update by Dr Agnes Mahomva, who is the Chief Coordinator of COVID-19 Response in the Office of the President and Cabinet.

Dr Mahomva also said unvaccinated COVID-19 patients make up more than 90 per cent of COVID-19 hospital admissions.

Of the 207 deaths, 88.9 per cent had not been vaccinated at all, while 3.4 per cent had received their first jab, and 4.8 per cent had both jabs.

The former secretary in the Ministry of Health said the Delta variant, which accounts for over 80 per cent of new infections, is more deadly and is also affecting more children as compared to previous waves.

Dr Mahomva called for the acceleration of vaccination programmes countrywide through the procurement of more vaccines, strengthening static and outreach vaccination centres and expanding private sector involvement.