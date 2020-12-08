Following the successful tour of Zimbabwe, the South African Cricket Board has also finalized the tour of Pakistan.

Source: After Zimbabwe, South African team decided to visit Pakistan next month – The Zimbabwean

The South African cricket team will visit Pakistan in January. The tour has been finalized.

In this regard, sources told Zimbabwean that the South African team will arrive in Pakistan in the third week of January.

The visiting team will play two Test matches and three T20 matches during their tour.

Sources said that the matches of the series will be played in Lahore, Karachi and Rawalpindi.

Sources said that the schedule of the series could not be announced due to the busy schedule of Cricket South Africa.

Cricket South Africa is busy with the series against England.

The announcement of the South African cricket team’s tour of Pakistan was expected earlier this week, sources said.