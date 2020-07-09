Source: AMHVoices: ED must get off his high horse – NewsDay Zimbabwe

THE situation in which Zimbabwe finds itself is very bad to say the least, as this reminds the people of the 2006 to 2008 era.

By Tichafa Soti, Our Reader

Already we are living in a hyperinflationary and disorderly era. It now demands a cool head and humbleness, especially from President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has everything to lose after promising people manna from heaven.

He may have had a solution initially, but he now needs to concede failure. The signs are clear that he has no solution to the situation we are currently in.

I don’t see anything wrong with Mnangagwa humbling himself and getting MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa to the negotiating table to iron out their differences before the situation goes out of hand, despite the opposition party being in shambles.

Remember, Chamisa has nothing to lose in this game, as he will always find pleasure in reminding the electorate about the failures of the Zanu PF-led government.

Mnangagwa must do some soul-searching and take a look at the people surrounding him and see if they are giving him advice that will bring relief to the majority.

Already, there are signs of a gloomy future. If the situation is not reversed right now, there is going to be a lot of suffering among people. At the present moment, there is no hope that most people will be able to own any asset under the leadership of Zanu PF.