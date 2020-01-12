Anthrax: Three in serious condition in Zimbabwe 

0

Source: Anthrax: Three in serious condition in Zimbabwe – Outbreak News Today

Officials in Zimbabwe report at least three human anthrax cases in the Mahusekwa, Marondera district in Zimbabwe, according to a IOL report.

The three people are in a serious condition after eating meat from animals that died of anthrax.

Marondera district’s veterinary officer, Dr Kramer Manyetu, said that upon investigation, it was established that the affected trio consumed meat from two cattle that died on December 30.

Anthrax vaccination of animals commenced in area Friday.Anthrax is a bacterial pathogen in livestock and wild animals. Ruminants such as bison, cattle, sheep and goats are highly susceptible, and horses can also be infected.Anthrax is a very serious disease of livestock because it can potentially cause the rapid loss of a large number of animals in a very short time. Affected animals are often found dead with no illness detected.When conditions become favorable, the spores germinate into colonies of bacteria. An example would be a grazing cow ingests spores that in the cow, germinate, grow spread and eventually kill the animal. Anthrax is caused by the bacteriumBacillus anthracis. This spore forming bacteria can survive in the environment for decades because of its ability to resist heat, cold, drying, etc. This is usually the infectious stage of anthrax.

 

There are no reports of person-to-person transmission of anthrax. People get anthrax by handling contaminated animal or animal products, consuming undercooked meat of infected animals and more recently, intentional release of spores.

There are three types of human anthrax with differing degrees of seriousness: cutaneousgastrointestinal and inhalation.

Anthrax can be prevented by vaccination.

Related posts:

  1. Three hospitalised in Marondera after eating meat infected with anthrax 
  2. Access to justice for all is not yet a reality, but there are ways forward
  3. CBZ mentors young entrepreneurs
  4. Bottlers want to profit from your tap water 
  5. Prince Harry’s conservation charity African Parks takes on neglected Zimbabwean national park
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *