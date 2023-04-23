Source: Aspiring Zanu PF candidate cries foul – The Standard

ZANU PF Makoni West constituency aspiring candidate, Moses Ruwona

ZANU PF Makoni West constituency aspiring candidate, Moses Ruwona, on Friday said his arrest over fraud charges was politically motivated to bar him from running in the forthcoming elections.

Ruwona thumped Makoni West incumbent legislator, Jenfan Muswere, who is also the Information Communication and Technology minister in the Zanu PF primaries.

The results were, however, overturned with the Zanu PF politburo claiming that Ruwona had a questionable history in the ruling party.

He was later arrested on fraud charges involving US$500 000.

Ruwona was released on Friday on $30 000 bail after spending two weeks in remand prison.

In an interview on Friday, Ruwona said the charges levelled against him were political.

“I think the arrest is politically motivated when you look at the circumstances surrounding the arrest,” Ruwona said.

“My position is simple and has never changed; l will forever support Zanu PF after the politburo or Zanu PF leadership made a decision after the primaries.

“l know that decision could have been made without having information from my side, but l respect that decision.”

Muswere was among a number of Zanu PF heavyweights and President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s allies who were defeated in the primaries that were marred by reports of rigging and violence.

The primaries were conducted by the shadowy Friends Association of Zimbabwe that has links to the Central Intelligence Organisation and the military.

The primaries have left the party divided amid fears of a protest vote against Mnangagwa in the upcoming elections as losing candidates felt that the elections were not run well.

Sources said Mnangagwa was in a fix on how to unite the party following the chaotic primaries.

However, Zanu PF spokesperson Christopher Mutsvangwa said the ruling party was united.

“We have formed one solid team and we want each one of us to get united and we are targeting the big one, the next upcoming elections,” Mutsvangwa said.