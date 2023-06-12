Source: BCC dangles discounts to compliant residents – The Southern Eye

Bulawayo City Council

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) is dangling discounts to residents who religiously pay their bills as the local authority cranks up efforts to maximise revenue collection.

Council’s finance committee chairperson Tawanda Ruzive told Southern Eye that the credit control policy is encouraging residents to clear their bills.

“Our credit control policy is working because our residents are responding. By the end of this month, we are being more sensitive because we want to collect as much as possible from our paying residents. Some good clients will be getting incentives to appreciate what they are doing right,” Ruzive said.

He said those paying their bills in foreign currency would get better deals as the local authority sought to encourage residents to pay their bills in foreign currency.

“Those paying in foreign currency will be getting a huge discount because the currency has value and we encourage our residents to pay in foreign currency. The little that we are getting in foreign currency will be channelled towards service delivery,” he said.

Ruzive said council had opted for this route to sustain its operations.

“At the moment we are assisting our residents by reducing the bills because the interbank rate is becoming unsustainable. We are also encouraging our residents to clear 2022 bills as much as possible,” Ruzive said.