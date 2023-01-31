Source: Bike robber to be remanded from hospital bed | The Herald

Senior Court Reporter

One of the suspected robbers, who was nabbed fell from a motorbike, after robbing two women in separate incidents, is today expected to be remanded from his hospital bed.

Joseph Muvhimwa, of Epworth, sustained serious injuries.

He was supposed to appear at the Harare Magistrates Court on two counts of robbery, but the court is expected to visit him for his routine remand.

Muvhimwa is charged with two counts of robbery after he allegedly robbed Anyway Mugambiwa and Esther Rojasi on two separate incidents.