Source: Biodiversity loss: The unseen cost of deforestation –Newsday Zimbabwe

Deforestation in Zimbabwe continues to spread at a high rate due to over reliance on firewood in the rural areas.

ZIMBABWE’S forests are under threat, with the country losing an average of 300 square kilometres of forest cover every year.

This destruction of natural resources is not only a threat to the country’s unique biodiversity, but also to the communities which depend on the forests for their livelihoods.

Indicators show that deforestation is a key factor in some of the extreme weather change patterns which have affected several parts of Zimbabwe.

The unseen cost of deforestation in Zimbabwe is significant and should not be underestimated.

While the immediate benefits of deforestation may include the production of timber, charcoal and land for agriculture, the long-term costs are much higher.

Deforestation leads to soil erosion, reduced water quality and alter weather patterns, which in turn affect agricultural productivity and food security. Additionally, deforestation contributes to climate change by releasing carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and reducing the planet’s ability to absorb it.

Deforestation has had a major impact on biodiversity in Zimbabwe. It has led to habitat loss for many animals and plant species. As forests are cleared for agriculture, mining or urban development, many species lose their homes and struggle to survive.

For example, deforestation has caused a decline in the population of the African elephant, an iconic species that plays an important role in the ecosystem.

The loss of wildlife in forests has a major impact on the environment because if species in Zimbabwe become extinct due to climate change, it could have a number of negative consequences.

First, it reduces the overall diversity of the ecosystem, which could have a ripple effect on the other species that depend on those species.

For example, if the wild dog were to become extinct, it would affect the population of other animals, like the impala and the wildebeest, which are preyed upon by the African wild dog.

In addition, the loss of species leads to the loss of traditional knowledge and cultural values which are associated with those species.

To add to that, for a country known for its tourist attraction resorts, the extinction of these species means that we will have few tourists who come to see them, this means less revenue coming in.

Not only is deforestation affecting our flora and fauna, it also negatively impacts on communities living and relying on these forests.

Deforestation in Zimbabwe is leading to loss of livelihoods and income for local communities in several ways.

Firstly, deforestation reduces the availability of forest resources which local communities rely on for their livelihoods, such as fuelwood, timber and non-timber forest products like medicinal plants and fruits.

When these resources are depleted, communities are forced to travel further to collect them or purchase them at a higher cost, leading to increased economic hardship.

Secondly, deforestation affects agriculture by reducing soil fertility, altering local weather patterns and decreasing water availability.

This leads to decreased crop yields and food insecurity, which can have a severe impact on the quality of life for local communities which rely on agriculture as their primary source of income and food.

Thirdly, deforestation leads to loss of cultural and spiritual values associated with forests.

Many local communities in Zimbabwe have a deep connection with their forests and view them as sacred places that provide them with cultural and spiritual identity.

Loss of forests can lead to loss of cultural heritage, which can have a profound impact on the quality of life for these communities.

Loss of livelihoods and income due to deforestation can have a severe impact on the quality of life for local communities in Zimbabwe. It leads to increased poverty, food insecurity and decreased access to healthcare and education.

This, in turn, can lead to increased social and economic inequality, which can have long-term consequences for the well-being of these communities.

However deforestation is leading to loss of income and GDP for Zimbabwe. It is reducing the availability of timber and other forest products that contribute to the country’s export earnings.

The forest industry in Zimbabwe contributes significantly to the country’s GDP, and loss of forests can lead to a decline in the industry’s output, resulting in a reduction in export earnings and GDP.

Deforestation affects agriculture, which is a significant contributor to Zimbabwe’s economy.

Deforestation can lead to decreased soil fertility, increased soil erosion, and changes in local weather patterns, which can affect crop yields and reduce agricultural productivity. This, in turn, can lead to decreased income for farmers, decreased agricultural output, and a reduction in the country’s GDP.

Recent statistics show that deforestation in Zimbabwe is a significant issue affecting both the environment and the economy. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Zimbabwe lost around 327,000 hectares of forest annually between 2010 and 2020.

This loss of forest cover represents a considerable decline in the country’s forest resources, which has implications for the country’s environmental health and economic well-being.

Furthermore, a report by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) estimates that deforestation costs Zimbabwe around US$330 million annually in lost ecosystem services and other impacts.

The report highlights the need for sustainable forest management practices that balance economic development with environmental protection to ensure the long-term health and well-being of the country’s forests and the people who rely on them.

Addressing deforestation in Zimbabwe can have both costs and benefits, which are important to consider in developing strategies to tackle this issue.

Economic costs: Addressing deforestation may require significant investments in sustainable forest management practices, such as reforestation, forest conservation, and agroforestry. These investments may require financial resources that could be diverted from other priority areas.

Opportunity costs: Addressing deforestation may require changes in land use practices, which could have an impact on other economic activities such as agriculture and mining. This could result in short-term economic costs for affected communities.

Political costs: Addressing deforestation may require changes in policies and regulations that could face resistance from powerful stakeholders, such as the forest industry or large landowners.

However these costs have benefits that they go in hand with which include-

Environmental benefits: Addressing deforestation can help to mitigate climate change by reducing carbon emissions and increasing carbon sequestration in forests. It can also help to protect biodiversity and ecosystem services, such as water regulation and soil conservation.

Economic benefits: Sustainable forest management practices can provide economic benefits through the production of timber and non-timber forest products, such as fruits, nuts, and medicinal plants. Reforestation and forest conservation can also increase the availability of ecosystem services, such as water regulation, which can benefit local communities.

Social benefits: Addressing deforestation can benefit local communities by providing employment opportunities in sustainable forest management practices, improving food security, and protecting cultural and spiritual values associated with forests.

In conclusion, addressing deforestation in Zimbabwe requires a careful balancing of the costs and benefits of different strategies. While there may be some costs associated with sustainable forest management practices, the long-term benefits of protecting forests and their ecosystem services can far outweigh these costs. It is crucial to involve local communities, stakeholders, and policymakers in developing strategies that are socially, economically, and environmentally sustainable.

Gary Gerald Mtombeni is a journalist based in Bulawayo.