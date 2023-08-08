Source: Bullets target Chibuku Cup –Newsday Zimbabwe

CRANBORNE Bullets coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera

CRANBORNE Bullets coach Nesbert “Yabo” Saruchera hopes his side’s win over Black Rhinos on Saturday will be the start of something big as he looks to turn around the fortunes of the team.

The Bullets came from behind to defeat fellow army side Rhinos 2-1, arresting a five-match losing streak in the league.

Up next for Cranborne is a Chibuku Super Cup preliminary round match against Yadah at Baobab Stadium tomorrow, and Yabo hopes that last week’s army derby win would fire his side to more wins both in the league and in the cup competition.

The match kicks off at 12pm and will be followed by the Sheasham versus Black Rhinos game at the same venue.

“We needed that win after going through a very bad patch. Winning against Black Rhinos is always special for us, and I hope the boys have regained their confidence,” Saruchera told NewsDay Sport yesterday.

“Preparations for the Yadah game are going on well, and I believe we can win the match. We are back to winning ways.”

Yabo explained their sudden loss of form.

“Fatigue is slowly catching up with us because we are travelling a lot. We are on the road every week and that is not good for us.”

The club is based in Harare, but was forced to adopt Nyamhunga Stadium in Kariba as their home ground following the closure of the National Sports Stadium for renovations.

Yabo also said the departure of some of his key men during the July mid-season transfer window rocked the boat.

Skipper Tadiwa Chibunyu moved to Chicken Inn and Eric Manokore was snapped up by Caps United, while Kudakwashe Chidzonza moved to Division One side Moors.

“It obviously disturbed the rhythm of the team,” Yabo reckoned.

They have since roped in experienced Wellington Taderera from Triangle, while also promoting three youngsters from their junior teams.

Turning to the Yadah match, Yabo said his side would be up for revenge after they lost 1-0 in their league encounter earlier this year.

“It (losing) won’t happen again. We are in a better shape now,” he said.

Both Yadah and Cranborne play free-flowing passing football.

“That’s very true, but there is no team in the league that is playing better football than Cranborne. So if they are also playing good passing football, then fans are up for a good treat. The fans must come in their numbers and watch good entertaining football,” Yabo said.

Winners of tomorrow’s two matches will advance to the competition’s first round stage, whose matches are pencilled for the weekend.

The winner between Yadah and Cranborne Bullets will travel to Mandava to face FC Platinum on Saturday.

High-flying Manica Diamonds await the winner of the Sheasham and Black Rhinos clash at Gibbo Stadium on Saturday.

Quarterfinals of the competition are set for the weekend of September 23-24, while the semis are pencilled for October 28-29.

The final will be played on November 25, with the winner booking a ticket to represent the country in next year’s CAF Confederations Cup competition.

Chibuku Super Cup fixtures

Preliminary round

Tomorrow: Yadah v Cranborne Bullets (Baobab, 12pm), Sheasham v Black Rhinos (Baobab, 3pm)

First Round

Saturday: Ngezi Platinum Stars v Triangle (Baobab), Manica Diamonds v Sheasham/Black Rhinos (Gibbo), Chicken Inn v Green Fuel (Luveve), FC Platinum v Yadah/Cranborne Bullets (Mandava), Dynamos v Simba Bhora (Barbourfields).

Sunday: Highlanders v Bulawayo Chiefs (Barbourfields), Caps United v Hwange (Bata), Herentals v ZPC Kariba (Mandava)