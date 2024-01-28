Chinyama gets coaching job in Poland 

Source: The Chronicle – Breaking news

Takesure Chinyama being unveiled as a coach in Poland

Fungai Muderere, fungai.muderere@bmetro.co.zw

EX HWANGE and FC Platinum bustling striker Takesure Chinyama has landed a coaching job in Poland after he was appointed one of the gaffers at Polish academy KS Bibiczanka.

In Poland, Chinyama (44), previously did duty for Legia Warszawa and made a name for himself as he also grabbed the Polish Golden Boot Award in 2009.

The heavily built Chinyama, who also did duty for Dynamos, has quietly been working on obtaining his coaching badges. He reportedly acquired his CAF coaching licence and is working on getting the UEFA C and B.

“Takesure Chinyama – former footballer of Legia Warsaw and the top scorer of the Polish Ekstraklasa in 2009, a representative of Zimbabwe, begins his coaching career at the START Sport Academy and will support the further development of players training at the Football Academy KS Bibiczanka,” the academy said in a statement.

“Coach Takesure Chinyama will work with coaches of youth groups that participate in league games, that is with Junior, Sneakers and Youth teams AP KS Bibiczanka. He will take an active part in selected classes so that each of our players can have direct contact with a player of this class.

Bibiczanka director Mariusz Skrzyński described Chinyama as a good former player whose knowledge of the game will help young footballers in the academy.

“Co-operation with a former extra-classy football player, the king of shooters, as well as a Zimbabwean representative, should awaken the passion among players of AP KS Bibiczanka and help develop their awareness and purpose of participating in football trainings,” he said.

He also mentioned that: “We think it will be a very valuable experience for our players, especially since Chinyama, is an open and cheerful person. He is willing to work with children and young people. Soon, he (Chinyama) will appear in our teams’ first classes.”

Chinyama joined Dynamos in 2012 after a five year stay in Poland, before moving to Orlando Pirates in the then South African ABSA Premiership. After a spell at Orlando Pirates, Chinyama joined Platinum Stars in the same league.

He re-joined Dynamos in 2015, before leaving the club to return to LZS Piotrowka in Poland.

M Sport Management, the agency which used to handle Chinyama during his playing career, is interestingly still involved in the former Zimbabwe international’s conversion to coaching.

“He was under M Sport Managent as a player, but we are still in touch. When we manage our players, when they retire, we don’t abandon them, we make sure we assist them in the best possible way in their pursuit of other avenues in football,” said M Sport founder Mike Ngobeni about the former Orlando Pirates striker.

He pledged that they will always seek to give the ex-Zimbabwe international a helping hand in carving his name as a coach.

“We are assisting him in every way to make sure that he has everything that he needs, including his coaching licences. He is in the process of acquiring his UEFA C and B coaching badges and we will assist in him in every way,” said Ngobeni. -@FungaiMuderere