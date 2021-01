Source: BREAKING: Foreign Affairs Minister SB Moyo dies | The Herald

Minister Moyo

Elita Chikwati Senior Reporter

Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo (SB) has died.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services acting Minister Jenfan Muswere has confirmed the death but could not give further details.

“I can confirm for now that Minister SB Moyo has died,” he said.

Minister SB Moyo played a pivotal role in the New Dispensation.

Details to follow…