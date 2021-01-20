Harare- Several Zimbabwean websites are reporting the death of the country’s foreign minister, Sibusiso Moyo from Covid-19.

Source: Zimbabwean coup leader reported dead – The Zimbabwean

We have not been able to independently verify this.

Moyo was the army general who announced the coup on national television in November of 2017. The coup toppled long-time ruler, Robert Mugabe who had been in power for 37 years.

Moyo has not been well for some time. He suffered from a kidney ailment for which he had been in and out of hospital.

His wife, Justice Loice Matanga-Moyo is the chairperson of the anti-corruption body, ZACC.

More later……