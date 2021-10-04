BREAKING: Late Tuku’s estate in court over tax evasion

0

Source: BREAKING: Late Tuku’s estate in court over tax evasion | The Herald

BREAKING: Late Tuku’s estate in court over tax evasion
Samantha Mtukudzi

Nyore Madzianike Senior Court Reporter

TUKU Music Promotions, represented by the late music icon Oliver Mtukudzi’s daughter Samantha Mtukudzi, is today expected to appear in court on allegations of failing to pay income tax returns and value added tax to the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority.

Samantha, who is Tuku Music publicist, is also being jointly charged with the late music hero’s establishment.

They are alleged to have failed to submit tax returns from July 2019 to December 2020.

They are expected to appear before Harare magistrate Mrs Tafadzwa Miti.

Related posts:

  1. Dog fight as Tuku daughter divorces
  2. Govt only constructs 10km stretch of road in 5 years 
  3. Announcement of warriors’ squad for world cup qualifiers 
  4. Schools reopen next week
  5. CMED acquires electric cars 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *