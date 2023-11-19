Source: Briefs: Council gets tough on graffiti – The Standard

The government has approved new Gwanda municipality bylaws that prohibit the placement of adverts on trees, traffic signs or bridges under the control of the local authority.

Local Government minister Winston Chitando approved the new laws through Statutory Instrument 230 of 2023.

“Any person who contravenes any prohibition or obligation imposed in terms of these regulations shall be liable to a fine specified,” the SI reads.

Some advertisements would require permission from the council.

“No person shall, without the permission of the council, place, exhibit or display, or cause to be placed, exhibited or displayed, upon a road or public place any advertisement,” the SI reads.

“Whether in a stationary position or building or perimeter wall; or on a sandwich board, vehicle, or other movable device.”