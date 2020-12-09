British known cricket family Curran’s brothers set to start a new journey in Zimbabwe. Test cricketer Tim Curran and Sam Curran’s younger brother Ben Curran going to start his cricketing carrier in Zimbabwe domestic cricket instead of world champion England.

Source: British Cricketer Ben Curran set to play in Zimbabwe’s first-class competition – The Zimbabwean

Ben is gearing up to ply his trade in Zimbabwe’s first-class competition. A left-handed batsman, the 24-year old will be plying his trade for Southern Rocks this summer. Ben might be starting a new journey in cricket but he is not new to Zimbabwe, the country where he and his brothers were born and the country his father – Kevin – represented as an international cricketer.

Benjamin Jack Curran is an English cricketer who plays for Northamptonshire. Curran is a left-handed batsman. He is the son of former Zimbabwe international cricketer Kevin Curran, and the brother of England internationals Tom Curran and Sam Curran.

Wasim Qadri, Islamabad based Senior Sports Journalist and Television Show host, can follow on twitter at @jaranwaliya