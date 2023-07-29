Source: Brokerage IS ZIMBABWE’S RECENTLY RELEASED GOLD-BACKED DIGITAL CURRENCY A GOOD IDEA?

On May 8, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) began issuing gold-backed digital tokens as legal tender to stabilise the Zimbabwean dollar (ZWL) and protect citizens’ purchasing power. But while this new currency may reduce reliance on the US dollar and potentially lower exchange-rate volatility, many believe it will prove inadequate in solving Zimbabwe’s deep-rooted economic problems.