Source: Bulawayo textile firm eyes cotton production – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY NIZBERT MOYO

BULAWAYO-BASED clothing manufacturer, Ticoz Enterprises, says it plans to embark on cotton production to ensure reliable supply of lint for its garment business.

Ticoz Enterprises director Tafadzwa Zimbudzana told Industry and Commerce deputy minister Raji Modi during a tour of the company on Tuesday that they had done soil tests in Matabeleland region in pursuit of a cotton production project.

“We are doing value-addition and we are in the process of looking for land to grow cotton. We are travelling to Gokwe to look for cotton seeds to start planting. Our company is already doing spin weave, but in the fashion industry, one needs to have flexible fabrics,” Zimbudzana said.

“We want to first start by planting five acres of land. We are also doing skills training so that when we leave, the project would still be ongoing. It will be an outgrowers’ programme in different communities.

She added that their fabrics had a ready market in South Africa and Zambia.

Modi said government would support the project as it was keen to see the re-industrialisation of Bulawayo.