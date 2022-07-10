Bumby road ahead

0

Source: Bumby road ahead

This June, Zanu PF continued to shut down the space for the opposition in Mashonaland West, East, Central and Masvingo provinces and perhaps the most prominent case is when suspected Zanu PF youths allegedly backed by Energy minister and Muzarabani North legislator, Soda Zhemu, and Home Affairs minister Kazembe Kazembe attacked Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Vice President Tendai Biti as he was travelling from Muzarabani.

Tendai Biti

According to information ZPP gathered, the Zanu PF district chairperson Emmerson Raradza, Muzarabani South Legislator Tapera Saizi and Zhemu, with the assistance of Kazembe organized a group of party youths and mobilized resources to converge and attack Biti, who is also Harare East legislator.

Read full report: BUMPY ROAD AHEAD ZPP MMR June 2022

Related posts:

  1. CCC rattles Zanu PF in Mashonaland Central
  2. CCC candidate cries foul ahead of by-elections 
  3. US-Zambia pact rattles Zimbabwe 
  4. ‘By-elections ignite debate on Zim political landscape ahead of 2023 elections’
  5. Female politicians endorse draft Gender Bill 
Newer Post
Older Post

COMMENTS

WORDPRESS: 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *