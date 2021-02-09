Capacitating rural health facilities with rapid COVID-19 testing – Zimbabwe

WHO supported in boosting national capacity to perform COVID-19 antigen RDT tests. WHO experts trained rural health facilities (Makombe, Chaswingo, Dite Chikwarakwara, Tsitulipasi, Swereki, Zezani, Chamnangana, and Masera) in Beitbridge District on using antigen RDT as a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

High-performance antigen RDTs are the most flexible tests to deploy across settings to reduce COVID-19 transmission. The trainings enabled health workers in rural health facilities to use RDT as a diagnostic test, collect samples for, antigen testing, result interpretation, reporting of results and engagement of rapid response activities in case of positive cases.

“It is with much relief to have the antigen RDT testing platform especially this time when the country is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases” Dr Nyafesa, General Medical Office in Rusape district hospital.

“Quite an interesting and eye opener training, I understand more about Covid-19, and the training will assit in conducting timely surveillance to cut the transmission chain” Petronella Mhuriyengwe, Sister in charge, Chipinge District hospital).