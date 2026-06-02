Source: Catholic teachers’ college project gathers momentum in Karoi -Newsday Zimbabwe

KAROI, Jun. 1 (NewsDay Live) — Plans to establish a Catholic Church-sponsored teachers’ training college in Karoi are gathering momentum, with authorities expressing confidence that the project will move into implementation following a high-level stakeholder meeting and site inspection.

Hurungwe District Development Coordinator Andrew Tizora said the project was gaining traction after an all-stakeholders meeting attended by government departments, local authorities and utility service providers.

“There is going to be movement and traction on it,” Tizora said.

The meeting, chaired by Tizora, brought together Karoi Town Council chairperson Kudakwashe Chigumo, representatives from ZESA, NSSA and various government ministries to review preparations for the institution’s official launch later this week.

Assistant District Development Coordinator Friend Ngirazi briefed stakeholders on logistical arrangements for the launch, with discussions focusing on road access, electricity and water supply to the college site.

Outstanding issues include the provision of ablution facilities, catering and entertainment services for the event.

Ngirazi said rehabilitation of access roads, including patching works, was already underway, while the proposed college site had been graded in preparation for the launch.

“We are geared as a district to mobilise resources to ensure the function proceeds as planned. All government departments are well prepared, with neighbouring schools also assisting where required,” he said.

Following the meeting, stakeholders conducted a site inspection ahead of the launch ceremony, which will be officiated by Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Mashonaland West Marian Chombo and senior Catholic Church officials.

Officials said the event is expected to showcase key development priorities for Karoi, Hurungwe district and Mashonaland West province.

Chigumo welcomed progress on the project but emphasised the need for local communities to benefit from the institution.

“We are grateful for the efforts being made by government departments. Our hope is that local people will benefit from the establishment of this institution,” he said.

Tizora said the college should engage communities and prospective students ahead of its planned August intake.

“The intake in August must be well informed about the institution and its intended beneficiaries, including communities in Kariba Rural District. We look forward to working closely with education authorities in Hurungwe and Kariba,” he said.

District officials said coordination with the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education would continue to ensure the college meets all regulatory requirements before opening.

The proposed Karoi Teachers’ College is part of the town’s development corridor under the council master plan and is expected to support broader development goals in agriculture, eco-tourism, mining education and sustainable health.