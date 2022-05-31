Source: “CCC Activist Brutally Attacked By ZANU PF Thugs, Another Missing” – Mahere

The spokesperson of the opposition Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC), Fadzayi Mahere has said, “ZANU PF thugs” brutally attacked a party activist on Saturday night.

Mahere identified the assault victim as Godwin Jimu. She said:

CCC activist Godwin Jimu was brutally attacked last night by ZANU PF thugs. This assault comes in the face of the recent abduction of Moreblessing Ali in Chitungwiza. Zanu PF has resorted to political violence against CCC following its widespread loss of popular support.

Moreblessing Ali allegedly went missing after she was reportedly assaulted and forced into a motor vehicle by allegedly ZANU PF supporters in Nyatsime. Her whereabouts are still unknown six days later.

CCC deputy chairperson, Job Sikhala claims Ali was kidnapped by “the Chisango brothers.” He said:

We won’t rest until we find where she is. The Chisango brothers must tell us where this innocent woman is. Where are women organisations. One of our humble woman citizens is not known her whereabouts after she was taken by the Chisango brothers.

Last week, President Emmerson Mnangagwa urged ZANU PF supporters to stop harassing members of the opposition saying they should actually entice them into joining the ruling party.

He made the remarks while addressing residents of Glenview 3, a suburb in Harare where he commissioned boreholes that are premised on addressing perennial water challenges.

Reports of violence come as the nation is preparing for the 2023 harmonised elections raising fears that the polls might not be free and fair or credible.