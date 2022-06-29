Source: CCC is the only game in town: Khupe – #Asakhe – CITE

Former Deputy Prime Minister, Dr Thokozani Khupe has said the Nelson Chamisa-led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) is “the only game in town” urging Zimbabweans to rally behind the party leader in the 2023 general polls.

Khupe was recently addressing CCC supporters during the by-election victory celebrations for Nkulumane legislator Kucaca Phulu in Bulawayo.

“We are also proud of our party, CCC, in that on March 26, it contested polls when it was just two months old but it clobbered a party which had been in existence for five decades,” said Khupe to the applause of supporters.

“Out of the 28 parliamentary seats, CCC got 19 and ZANU-PF got only nine. Out of 105 Council seats, CCC won 75 and ZANU-PF got only 22. This shows that CCC is the only game in town.”

Khupe, however, challenged party supporters to extend the same victory to the 2023 harmonised elections

“What is also important is that yes, we went to vote on March 26 and voted in our MP, (Kucaca) Phulu, and voted in our councillor (Earnest) Rafamoyo, what remains is that the puzzle is not complete,” said Khupe.

“Come 2023 we must complete the puzzle. The puzzle is only going to be completed when Chamisa goes to the State House. For now, if Phulu goes to Parliament to represent you, who will he talk to since his president is not at the State House?”

She added: “The same applies to Rafamoyo, even if he goes to Council, who will he talk to, since his president is not at the State House? Badala, come 2023 as Nkulumane we must generate more than 25, 000 votes for Chamisa to go to the State House.”