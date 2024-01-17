Source: Charumbira ousted as PAP president -Newsday Zimbabwe

ZANU PF Senator Fortune Charumbira has been removed as Pan-African Parliament (PAP) president, it has emerged.

The PAP secretariat said by-elections would be held to replace him, first vice-president and fourth vice-president.

It was not clear why the three were removed.

Charumbira, a former Chiefs Council President, had survived a plot to remove him from the post after he was accused of embezzlement and sexual assault in 2023.

At the time, one of his deputies Ashebiri Gayo of Ethiopia declared himself acting PAP president.

In a statement, PAP confirmed the holding of “virtual session” in which discussions to replace Charumbira and his deputies were held.

“Members of the PAP convened to discuss the election modalities for filling of vacant positions in the bureau, including the president, first vice-president and fourth vice-president,” PAP announced.

“Emphasising a commitment to the principle of rotation in leadership elections, the meeting explored various proposed procedures aligned with the PAP Protocol and other legal instruments.

“The aim was to establish clear parameters that will guide the upcoming by-elections.”

PAP is the legislative arm of the African Union.

“This virtual meeting reaffirmed the PAP’s resolve to continue playing a crucial role in continental development as the union prepares for the upcoming 44th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union Heads of State, scheduled to take place from February 14 to 18,” it said.

According to reports, Charumbira was ousted from the PAP presidency because of a slew of charges that he was facing including sexual assault.

Charumbira is alleged to have also embezzled US$4,5 million of PAP funds including US$45 000 on a trip to Egypt.Charumbira became PAP president in June 2022.