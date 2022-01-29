Source: Chinamasa, Mtetwa get top Sadc mediation posts – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY GARY MTHOMBENI

ZANU PF finance secretary Patrick Chinamasa and ambassador Andrew Mtetwa have been appointed to the Sadc Panel of Elders and Mediation Group, the Foreign Affairs ministry announced yesterday.

In a statement, the ministry said the appointments were made following approval by the 41st Ordinary Summit of Sadc Heads of State and Government held in Lilongwe, Malawi, in August last year.

The Panel of Elders and Mediation Reference Group are part of the Sadc Mediation and Conflict Prevention and Preventative Diplomacy structure established in 2014.

“Honourable Chinamasa will be joining four other eminent personalities that include former heads of State and Government and former government ministers from other Sadc countries on the Sadc panel of Elders,” the ministry said.

His appointment is for a four-year term until August 2025.

Mtetwa is former permanent secretary in the Foreign Affairs ministry as well as former ambassador to Belgium, Ethiopia, South Africa and Zambia.

“He (Mtetwa) will serve on the Mediation Reference Group with eight other former ambassadors and high-level officials from the Sadc region who were appointed for their demonstrable technical expertise in strategic studies, conflict resolution and preventative diplomacy. He will also serve a term of four years ending in August 2025,” the ministry added.