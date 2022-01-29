Cylcone Ana victims need urgent food aid: DCP 

Source: Fertilizer prices go up again – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY VANESSA GONYE

THE Department of Civil Protection (DCP) yesterday said families displaced by Tropical Depression Ana were in urgent need of food aid and other basics including blankets after the storm left some of them homeless.

In an update, the DCP said it was still assessing the full extent of the damage.

It said the storm directly affected all Mashonaland provinces and Manicaland, with Chipinge, Chimanimani, Mutare, Mutasa, Nyanga, Mudzi, Uzumba Maramba Pfungwe, Rushinga, Mt Darwin, Centenary, Mbire, northern Hurungwe and Kariba experiencing various levels of damage.

“Heavy rains were received in Mbire on January 27, 2022, resulting in flooding of some civil servants houses, while in ward 10, some houses collapsed. Damage assessments are being conducted to ascertain statistics of households affected and infrastructure damaged,” the update read.

“Ten (10) people were marooned in Mukumbura river on January 26, 2022 while they were attempting to cross the flooded river. The 10 were successfully rescued by Mozambican nationals.”

The storm damaged 40 houses in Budiriro, and others in Chikomba district.

“A total of 97 people were evacuated to Budiriro Youth Training Centre, where they are temporarily housed for the next three months due to the floods. The bridge that links Budiriro Cabs suburb and Budiriro Extension was damaged. There is an urgent need to have it repaired for easy movement of traffic and people as it is the only one in the area.”

More are expected to seek refuge at the Budiriro centre as the wet weather rages.

The DCP said displaced families were in need of blankets, food, drinking water, hand wash facilities, tents and sanitisers for their daily upkeep. To date, there has been limited assistance to those affected by the cyclone.