Chinhoyi council slashes water bills of senior citizens, disabled by 50 percent | The Herald

Tichaona Mlauzi

Conrad Mupesa Mashonaland West Bureau

THE Municipality of Chinhoyi has reduced water bills of senior citizens and those with disabilities by 50 percent.

The decision has brought smiles as the council adopted the 2020 motion to exempt homeowners above the age of 70 years.

Council spokesperson, Tichaona Mlauzi told said the decision came into effect this month.