Source: 12 families in the open after eviction at a farm in Christon Bank | The Herald

Part of the 12 families that were evicted from Christon Bank.

Fungai Lupande Mash Central Bureau

The provincial civil protection unit has provided tents to 12 families evicted from Lindamgrave Farm, Christon Bank in Mazowe and left on the roadside.

Director local government Mr Cosmas Chiringa said although a lasting solution is to provide alternative accommodation and jobs the tents are meant to shelter them from pounding rains while the land committee deliberate on the issue.

He said they were advised that on January 23 this year, the 12 ex-farm workers were evicted from the compound by the farm owner.

“Circumstances are that the farm was sold around 2020 by the original white owner to a black person. It is understood that the white farmer was issued with a certificate of no present interest,” he said.

“The information is still to be verified after talking to the provincial land officer. We decided to source for the tents in light of Tropical Depression Ana.”