ZIMBABWE POLITICS | IMPACT OF CHAMISA'S EXIT FROM MAIN OPPOSITION
The resignation of Nelson Chamisa from Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, may have an impact on members left behind.
Chamisa walked away from the Citizens Coalition for Change, citing ‘dirty tricks’ he says are being played by the ruling Zanu PF.
He claims agents from that party have infiltrated the ranks of the CCC. eNCA gets some analysis on what this could mean for opposition politics in that country.
Political analyst Vivid Gwede sheds some light on this.
