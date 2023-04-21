Source: ChiTown acting mayor, residents clash over mayoral mansion land –Newsday Zimbabwe

CHITUNGWIZA acting mayor Kiven Mutimbanyoka clashed with residents on Wednesday after it emerged that council had sold a 1 300-hectare land earmarked for the mayor’s mansion.

Mutimbanyoka called for a Press conference to calm the situation after reports emerged that the land, which is in Makoni, had been sold.

He torched a storm when he said: “Why are people crying so much? Is it the first time for that to happen?”

The remarks caused commotion and Mutimbanyoka threatened to dismiss some residents from the council chambers.

Chitungwiza Community Development Network co-ordinator Eddington Mutakiwa Shayanowako reacted and said: “But you can’t give us a lecture. We didn’t come here for you to give us a lecture.”

Chamber secretary Japson Nemuseso had to bring order in the chamber.

Mutimbanyoka later backed down saying the council planned to sell the land so that it would not be grabbed by land barons.

“We are not going to shy away from doing what is right and we are not afraid to have our names tarnished because as politicians, we are used to that. If someone feels he has a case, he can go to courts,” he said.

“If we take that amount, we can buy two refuse trucks and benefit as a community as opposed to a situation where land barons benefit.

“Through due processes, the council has a task to dispose of the land. We will invite interested investors to bid according to our housing policy. We are allowed to sell the land without any disputes.”

On Monday, Chitungwiza Progressive Residents Association lawyers wrote to the municipality demanding answers on the matter.

A resolution to build a mansion on the land was first mooted on July 30, 2009, but nothing came of it.