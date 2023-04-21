Source: Lithium plant lights up Buhera North –Newsday Zimbabwe

Forty families have been relocated from Tagaria and Mukwasi villages in Buhera North to pave way for a Chinese lithium mining project, Sabi Star Mine.

The mine is jointly owned by Chengxin Lithium and Eagle Canyon.

In an emailed response, Sabi Star Mine said consultations were held with the villagers before their relocation.

“During the engagements with the villagers, the affected families voluntarily chose where they wanted to settle,” the company said.

“Of the 40 households, 22 families opted to be resettled at Murambinda township and the mine approached the rural district council to purchase residential stands for construction of houses.

“The company also compensated for the water wells to those who were relocated in the surrounding village and trees of the affected families. On top of the houses, the company gave the relocated families a token of appreciation.”

Lithium mining is on the rise with several projects in the exploration stages.

As the demand for lithium grows, government has moved in to control its mining and prohibited its export in raw form to cash in on value addition.

The country is projected to become one of the world’s largest exporters, with the government hoping to meet 20% of the world’s total demand for the mineral.

Sabi Star Mine said preparations for the commissioning of its multi-million-dollar plant, which would be done in phases, were at an advanced stage.

“Commissioning of the whole plant is expected in the next month, it is currently at 80% completion. The declared resource lithium and tantalite ore will be mined via an open pit method and the lithium is recovered using the floatation method,” the company said.

The mine is expected to produce one million tonnes of raw ore, translating to 300 000 tonnes of lithium concentrate per annum.

Lithium is seen a critical mineral that will underpin the world’s green energy transition.