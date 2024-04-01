Chivayo donates US$1m to ZCC 

Source: The Herald – Breaking news.

President Mnangagwa introduces businessman Wicknell Chivayo during his address at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) annual Easter Conference at Mbungo Estates in Bikita, Masvingo yesterday

Zvamaida Murwira in Bikita

Harare businessman Mr Wicknell Chivayo yesterday donated US$1 million to Zion Christian Church (ZCC) to help fund its national projects, most of which have uplifted communities.

Mr Chivayo made the donation during the church’s Easter Passover festival at Mbungo Estates in Bikita district, Masvingo province where President Mnangagwa was the guest of honour.

The donation was announced by the church’s leader, Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi.

“There is this young businessman, Chivayo, who is doing great works. He donated some money to our church. It is a six-zero figure, US$1 million. We are quite happy as a church and that is a show of love and kindness,” said Bishop Mutendi.

Mr Chivayo was part of the dignitaries that attended yesterday’s annual event where more than 150 000 pilgrims drawn from Zimbabwe and 18 other countries were gathered.

ZCC has over the years built schools, clinics and helped to ensure national food security through elaborate agriculture activities at its estate.

Mr Chivayo congratulated Bishop Mutendi for successfully hosting this year’s Easter Conference for the Zion Christian Church and said that he was inspired by the philanthropic work that the Church is passionate about.

“My small donation to the Church was largely inspired by the philanthropic work that the Church is mostly passionate about. Whenever an act of love is selflessly demonstrated, I easily associate with and promote it.

“More importantly, ZCC is a church that has consistently illustrated its unwavering love for Zimbabwe’s development by regularly praying for its leadership. His Grace, Bishop Mutendi, is the founder and patron of the Zimbabwe Indigenous Interdenominational Council of Churches which on many occasions carried out night vigils at State House praying for wisdom and knowledge upon our leaders in Government, under the visionary leadership of H.E President E.D. Mnangagwa.

“This interdenominational council of churches has also advocated for socio-economic upliftment of indigenous people which is an act of compassion that deserves full recognition and financial support particularly from the private sector,” he said.

Mr Chivayo noted that ZCC’s divine pursuits dovetail with the 2nd Republic’s Vision 2030 agenda on inclusive socio-economic development.

“By assisting and empowering the less privileged, the Church has removed the burden on the State, which is commendable and worth all kinds and manner of support.

“It is our patriotic duty as young Zimbabwean businessmen to develop our own Country, and what better way than to start with the church.

“So this donation fully recognises the important role of the church in praying for the State and its leadership and answering the clarion call on the need to promote and develop our own Nation. Nyika inovakwa, igo namatirwa, igotongwa nevene vayo.”

The youthful businessman has of late been donating vehicles to several artistes as part of his efforts to support the arts industry.

Artistes that have benefitted from Mr Chivayo’s benevolence include Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah,Nicholas Zakaria and Sulumani Chimbetu, among others.