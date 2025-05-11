Source: Chivayo’s lavish gifts to Jah Prayzah nears US$1 Million – The Standard

Jah Prayzah

CONTROVERSIAL businessman Wicknell Chivayo has reportedly spent close to a million United States dollars in gifts on musician and Zanu PF praise singer Jah Prayzah, making him the prime recipient of the ex-convict’s car and cash largesse.

Chivayo has openly stated that his gifts are intended for those aligned with the ruling Zanu PF party and President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

While Chivayo has also gifted other musicians like Seh Calaz, Sandra Ndebele, Jeyz Marabini, Sniper Storm, Sulumani Chimbetu and Alick Macheso, along with Zanu PF-affiliated individuals, his spending on Jah Prayzah has been particularly significant, sparking national discussion about his motives and the impact on the entertainment and political landscapes.

The gifting spree targeting Jah Prayzah began in 2017 when Chivayo purchased the first copy of Kutonga Kwaro for US$10 000 and gave an additional US$2 000 to the musician’s wife as a gesture of appreciation.

In January last year, Jah Prayzah received a 2023 Mercedes-Benz S500, valued at approximately US$180 000, with Chivayo commending his music for its resonance with Zanu PF’s ideology.

Later in December 2024, Chivayo gifted him a Toyota Aqua for his son’s school transport, US$20 000 in cashp and cars for his four female dancers (with newer Toyota Aqua models estimated at US$9 500 to US$10 000 or more).

Most recently, following the launch of Jah Prayzah’s album Ndini Mukudzei, Chivayo celebrated the musician with a 2025 Range Rover Autobiography (priced around US$170 900 in its base model, potentially reaching US$200 000 to US$250 000 in Zimbabwe due to import costs) and a substantial US$150 000 in cash.

Based on these figures, Chivayo has spent approximately US$662 000 on Jah Prayzah between 2017 and the present, with indications suggesting further generosity may follow.

The relationship between the businessman and the musician continues to be a source of fascination and debate.

While some applaud Chivayo’s generosity as a boost to the arts, others question his motivations.

For Jah Prayzah and his team, these gifts have undeniably provided a significant level of financial security and mobility.