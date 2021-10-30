Source: Clinic eases burden on Matobo community – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY PRAISEMORE SITHOLE

A NON-GOVERNMENTAL organisation, World Vision has partnered with the local authority to build a clinic in Matobo’s ward 4 in Matabeleland South, bringing relief to hundreds of villagers who used to walk long distances in search of health care services.

Ndabankulu Clinic was officially opened last Friday.

The clinic was constructed at a cost of just over US$250 000 by World Vision in partnership with the Matobo Rural District Council (RDC).