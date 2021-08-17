Source: Cottco suspends employee over forged ‘O’ Level certificate – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY TAFADZWA KACHIKO

THE Cotton Company of Zimbabwe (Cottco) last week suspended Gokwe depot accounts clerk Rosemary Muzenda Manyiwa after it emerged that she had falsified her educational qualifications in order to get the job.

In a letter addressed to Manyiwa on August 11 gleaned by NewsDay, Cottco human resources and administration manager Crispen Dimba said Manyiwa was prohibited from visiting the depot while on suspension.

“Cottco has good cause to believe that you committed acts of misconduct in terms of its employment code of conduct. Investigations being carried out are indicating that you falsified your educational qualifications when you joined the company,” Dimba said.

“Accordingly, in terms of section 3.1.2 or the code of conduct you are hereby suspended with pay and benefits with immediate effect, pending further investigation. You are also prohibited from visiting your place of work during the period of suspension unless otherwise instructed.”

Dimba also ordered her not to interfere with the investigations, and to surrender all Cottco assets to the supervisor by August 12.

This was after investigations by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec)’s security officer Lee Banda proved that Muzenda’s Ordinary Level results were fake.

“I assessed our records of past Zimbabwe General Certificate of Education Ordinary Level examinations. I confirm that Muzenda Rosemary did not sit for November 2001 examinations at Gwehava Secondary School as candidate 020300/3080,” Banda said.

“Results for Muzenda Rosemary are fictitious. The centre number for Gwehava Secondary School is 050177 which is in Midlands region. The centre number 020300 belongs to Regina Coeli High School in Manicaland. I make oath to the above statement conscientiously believing the same to be true,” he said.

Midlands police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko recently told NewsDay that Muzenda would soon appear in court over her fake ‘O’ Level results.