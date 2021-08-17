Source: Chirumanzu MP in sanitary pads project – NewsDay Zimbabwe

BY STEPHEN CHADENGA

CHIRUMANZU legislator Barbara Rwodzi (Zanu PF) has introduced a sanitary wear manufacturing project in her constituency to benefit poor girls and women.

Rwodzi told NewsDay that the constituency was in the process of acquiring machines for the project.

“Once we get the machines, we will work with women volunteers in the project as we endeavour to increase access to sanitary wear among the rural women,” she said.

Health experts say more than 70% of rural girls in the country do not have access to sanitary wear due to prohibitive costs.

As a result, most rural girls resort to unhygienic means during menstrual cycles.

Recently, Zimbabwe joined other African countries in distributing free sanitary pads to schoolgirls from poor backgrounds.

A few years ago, women activists in the Midlands capital, Gweru, petitioned government to distribute free sanitary wear and to push for the recognition of sexual and reproduction rights for women.