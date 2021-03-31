Source: Covid-19 eradication anchored on vaccines uptake – VP | The Herald

VP Chiwenga launches the Covid-19 awareness stamp issue with ICT Minister J Muswere in Harare

Mukudzei Chingwere Herald Reporter

Government says achievement of total victory against Covid-19 is pinned on the uptake of vaccines among other preventative measures.

Having received more than 1.5 million doses, the country has extended immunisation to all towns and cities with ports of entry.

This was said by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care this morning while officiating at the launch of Covid-19 awareness stamps.

“The reduction and final eradication of Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe is anchored on the uptake of the vaccine among other preventive measures.

“We need to keep information flowing to our people to keep them informed and alert using all available means,” said VP Chiwenga.

He said the Government is continuing to intensify the implementation of Covid-19 prevention and control activities in the country in line with World Health Organisation guidelines.

“To show our commitment and determination as a country we are now on the second phase of our national vaccination programme.

“Targeting teachers, religious leaders, the judiciary, law and order, those with underlying conditions and those in hot spots for example, all border posts such as Beitbridge, Plumtree Town, Chirundu, Makuti, Kariba, Nyamapanda and Mutare as a Border city.

“This will also include all small border posts,” said the Vice President.